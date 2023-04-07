All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay601.000_
Baltimore43.571
New York43.571
Toronto43.571
Boston34.429

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland52.714_
Minnesota42.667½
Chicago34.4292
Detroit25.2863
Kansas City16.1434

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles42.667_
Texas43.571½
Houston34.429
Oakland24.3332
Seattle25.286

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta61.857_
New York44.500
Miami35.375
Philadelphia25.2864
Washington16.1435

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee51.833_
Pittsburgh42.6671
Chicago33.5002
Cincinnati33.5002
St. Louis24.3333

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles52.714_
San Francisco33.500
Arizona34.4292
Colorado34.4292
San Diego34.4292

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you