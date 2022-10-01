All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|8½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|10½
|Baltimore
|81
|76
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|82
|.478
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|78
|79
|.497
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|25½
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|.401
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|15½
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|31
|Texas
|66
|90
|.423
|35½
|Oakland
|56
|101
|.357
|46
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|z-New York
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|Philadelphia
|84
|72
|.538
|13½
|Miami
|65
|92
|.414
|33
|Washington
|54
|102
|.346
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|91
|66
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|73
|.535
|7
|Chicago
|71
|86
|.452
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|97
|.382
|31
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|109
|48
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|23
|San Francisco
|79
|78
|.503
|30
|Arizona
|72
|85
|.459
|37
|Colorado
|65
|92
|.414
|44
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
