All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8955.618_
Toronto8163.5638
New York8064.5569
Boston8165.5559
Baltimore4697.32242½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8261.573_
Cleveland6972.48912
Detroit6876.47214½
Kansas City6578.45517
Minnesota6381.43819½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8459.587_
Seattle7866.542
Oakland7766.5387
Los Angeles7073.49014
Texas5390.37131

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7666.535_
Philadelphia7271.503
New York7273.497
Miami6183.42416
Washington5985.41018

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8955.618_
Cincinnati7569.52114
St. Louis7469.51714½
Chicago6579.45124
Pittsburgh5291.36436½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9450.653_
Los Angeles9253.634
San Diego7469.51719½
Colorado6678.45828
Arizona4797.32647

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

