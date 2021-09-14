All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|8
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|9
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|9
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|81
|.438
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|6½
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|7
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|14
|Texas
|53
|90
|.371
|31
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|4½
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|5½
|Miami
|61
|83
|.424
|16
|Washington
|59
|85
|.410
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|14½
|Chicago
|65
|79
|.451
|24
|Pittsburgh
|52
|91
|.364
|36½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|66
|78
|.458
|28
|Arizona
|47
|97
|.326
|47
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 3
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday's Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.