All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|18
|.735
|_
|Toronto
|38
|29
|.567
|11½
|Boston
|38
|31
|.551
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|.544
|13
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|.435
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|42
|.382
|12
|Kansas City
|24
|42
|.364
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|10
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|24
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|39
|29
|.574
|5½
|Philadelphia
|36
|32
|.529
|8½
|Miami
|29
|36
|.446
|14
|Washington
|25
|46
|.352
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|30
|.565
|_
|St. Louis
|38
|31
|.551
|1
|Pittsburgh
|28
|39
|.418
|10
|Chicago
|25
|43
|.368
|13½
|Cincinnati
|23
|44
|.343
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|San Diego
|42
|27
|.609
|½
|San Francisco
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Arizona
|32
|37
|.464
|10½
|Colorado
|30
|37
|.448
|11½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Eickhoff 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
