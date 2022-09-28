All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|.552
|10
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|.519
|15
|Boston
|73
|81
|.474
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|68
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|76
|78
|.494
|10
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|.487
|11
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|.409
|23
|Detroit
|61
|92
|.399
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|53
|.658
|_
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|18
|Los Angeles
|68
|86
|.442
|33½
|Texas
|66
|87
|.431
|35
|Oakland
|56
|98
|.364
|45½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|z-New York
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|13
|Miami
|64
|90
|.416
|32½
|Washington
|53
|101
|.344
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|65
|.581
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|72
|.532
|7½
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|95
|.387
|30
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|48
|.688
|_
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|20
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|30
|Arizona
|71
|84
|.458
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|89
|.422
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Houston 10, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Houston 10, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
