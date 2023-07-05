All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|Baltimore
|50
|35
|.588
|5
|New York
|48
|39
|.552
|8
|Toronto
|46
|40
|.535
|9½
|Boston
|44
|43
|.506
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|44
|.488
|2
|Detroit
|37
|48
|.435
|6½
|Chicago
|37
|50
|.425
|7½
|Kansas City
|25
|62
|.287
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|51
|36
|.586
|_
|Houston
|49
|38
|.563
|2
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|7
|Seattle
|42
|43
|.494
|8
|Oakland
|25
|63
|.284
|26½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|28
|.674
|_
|Miami
|51
|37
|.580
|8
|Philadelphia
|46
|39
|.541
|11½
|New York
|39
|46
|.459
|18½
|Washington
|34
|52
|.395
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|Milwaukee
|46
|41
|.529
|2
|Chicago
|40
|45
|.471
|7
|Pittsburgh
|40
|45
|.471
|7
|St. Louis
|35
|51
|.407
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|36
|.581
|_
|Los Angeles
|47
|38
|.553
|2½
|San Francisco
|47
|40
|.540
|3½
|San Diego
|41
|46
|.471
|9½
|Colorado
|33
|55
|.375
|18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4
Texas 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Seattle 6, San Francisco 0
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday's Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 8, Washington 4
Miami 15, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Seattle 6, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday's Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2) at Washington (Gore 4-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
