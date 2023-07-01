All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|.671
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|33
|.593
|7
|New York
|45
|37
|.549
|10½
|Toronto
|45
|39
|.536
|11½
|Boston
|42
|42
|.500
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|42
|42
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|42
|.481
|1½
|Detroit
|35
|46
|.432
|5½
|Chicago
|36
|49
|.424
|6½
|Kansas City
|23
|59
|.280
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Houston
|45
|38
|.542
|5
|Los Angeles
|44
|40
|.524
|6½
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|10½
|Oakland
|23
|62
|.271
|28
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|55
|27
|.671
|_
|Miami
|48
|36
|.571
|8
|Philadelphia
|44
|38
|.537
|11
|New York
|37
|46
|.446
|18½
|Washington
|33
|49
|.402
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|44
|39
|.530
|_
|Milwaukee
|44
|39
|.530
|_
|Pittsburgh
|39
|43
|.476
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|4½
|St. Louis
|34
|47
|.420
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|49
|34
|.590
|_
|Los Angeles
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|San Francisco
|46
|37
|.554
|3
|San Diego
|38
|45
|.458
|11
|Colorado
|33
|51
|.393
|16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Houston 2
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Dubin 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 16, Miami 4
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Philadelphia 19, Washington 4
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
