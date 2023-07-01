All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5728.671_
Baltimore4833.5937
New York4537.54910½
Toronto4539.53611½
Boston4242.50014½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4242.500_
Cleveland3942.481
Detroit3546.432
Chicago3649.424
Kansas City2359.28018

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5033.602_
Houston4538.5425
Los Angeles4440.524
Seattle3842.47510½
Oakland2362.27128

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5527.671_
Miami4836.5718
Philadelphia4438.53711
New York3746.44618½
Washington3349.40222

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4439.530_
Milwaukee4439.530_
Pittsburgh3943.476
Chicago3842.475
St. Louis3447.4209

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4934.590_
Los Angeles4635.5682
San Francisco4637.5543
San Diego3845.45811
Colorado3351.39316½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Dubin 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

