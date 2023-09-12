All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9152.636_
Tampa Bay8956.6143
Toronto8064.55611½
Boston7370.51018
New York7172.49720

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7569.521_
Cleveland6877.469
Detroit6677.462
Chicago5588.38519½
Kansas City44100.30631

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8263.566_
Texas7964.5522
Seattle7965.549
Los Angeles6877.46914
Oakland4599.31336½

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9450.653_
Philadelphia7965.54915
Miami7470.51420
New York6578.45528½
Washington6579.45129

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8063.559_
Chicago7867.5383
Cincinnati7471.5107
Pittsburgh6678.45814½
St. Louis6381.43817½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8756.608_
Arizona7669.52412
San Francisco7470.51413½
San Diego6877.46920
Colorado5192.35736

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

Texas 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1

Monday's Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Monday's Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Chargois 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you