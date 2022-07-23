All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6530.684_
Tampa Bay5241.55912
Toronto5143.54313½
Boston4846.51116½
Baltimore4647.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4744.516
Chicago4647.495
Detroit3856.40412
Kansas City3657.38713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6232.660_
Seattle5143.54311
Texas4250.45719
Los Angeles3954.41922½
Oakland3462.35429

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5836.617_
Atlanta5738.600
Philadelphia4944.527
Miami4449.47313½
Washington3164.32627½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5143.543_
St. Louis5045.526
Pittsburgh3955.41512
Chicago3657.38714½
Cincinnati3557.38015

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6230.674_
San Diego5342.55810½
San Francisco4845.51614½
Colorado4351.45720
Arizona4152.44121½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday's Games

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10, Washington 1

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

