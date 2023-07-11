All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5435.6072
Toronto5041.5497
New York4942.5388
Boston4843.5279

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland4545.500_
Minnesota4546.495½
Detroit3950.438
Chicago3854.4138
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5239.571_
Houston5041.5492
Seattle4544.5066
Los Angeles4546.4957
Oakland2567.27227½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6029.674_
Miami5339.576
Philadelphia4841.53912
New York4248.46718½
Washington3654.40024½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati5041.549_
Milwaukee4942.5381
Chicago4247.4727
Pittsburgh4149.456
St. Louis3852.42211½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5138.573_
Arizona5239.571_
San Francisco4941.544
San Diego4347.478
Colorado3457.37418

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL 3 AL 2

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

