East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5123.689_
Baltimore4327.6146
New York3931.55710
Toronto3933.54211
Boston3535.50014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3635.507_
Cleveland3238.457
Chicago3141.431
Detroit2940.4206
Kansas City1951.27116½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4327.614_
Houston3932.549
Los Angeles4033.548
Seattle3435.493
Oakland1954.26025½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4526.634_
Miami4031.5635
Philadelphia3734.5218
New York3337.47111½
Washington2742.39117

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3634.514_
Cincinnati3635.507½
Pittsburgh3435.493
Chicago3337.4713
St. Louis2843.394

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4328.606_
Los Angeles3932.5494
San Francisco3832.543
San Diego3436.486
Colorado2944.39715

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

