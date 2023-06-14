All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4822.686_
Baltimore4224.6364
New York3929.5748
Toronto3731.54410
Boston3335.48514

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3433.507_
Cleveland3135.470
Chicago2938.4335
Detroit2737.422
Kansas City1849.26916

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4125.621_
Houston3829.567
Los Angeles3831.551
Seattle3233.492
Oakland1950.27523½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4026.606_
Miami3730.552
Philadelphia3234.4858
New York3136.463
Washington2639.40013½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3431.523_
Milwaukee3433.5071
Cincinnati3335.485
Chicago2937.439
St. Louis2741.397

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4125.621_
Los Angeles3729.5614
San Francisco3532.522
San Diego3234.4859
Colorado2940.42013½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

