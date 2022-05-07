All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York187.720_
Tampa Bay1710.6302
Toronto1711.607
Baltimore1016.385
Boston1017.3709

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1711.607_
Chicago1213.480
Cleveland1214.4624
Kansas City815.348
Detroit817.320

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1810.643_
Houston1611.593
Seattle1215.444
Texas1014.4176
Oakland1017.370

East Division

WLPctGB
New York199.679_
Miami1214.4626
Atlanta1216.4297
Philadelphia1115.4237
Washington919.32110

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee198.704_
St. Louis1610.615
Pittsburgh1015.4008
Chicago916.3609
Cincinnati422.15414½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles177.708_
San Diego189.667½
Colorado1511.5773
San Francisco1412.5384
Arizona1413.519

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

