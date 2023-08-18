All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7447.612_
Tampa Bay7350.5932
Toronto6756.5458
Boston6458.52510½
New York6062.49214½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6359.516_
Cleveland5864.4755
Detroit5566.455
Chicago4873.39714½
Kansas City4084.32324

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7249.595_
Houston7052.574
Seattle6655.5456
Los Angeles6062.49212½
Oakland3487.28138

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7942.653_
Philadelphia6656.54113½
Miami6359.51616½
New York5666.45923½
Washington5667.45524

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6557.533_
Cincinnati6459.520
Chicago6259.512
Pittsburgh5467.44610½
St. Louis5468.44311

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7446.617_
San Francisco6458.52511
Arizona6260.50813
San Diego5864.47517
Colorado4675.38028½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Washington 10, Boston 7

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 10, Boston 7

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Garrett 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

