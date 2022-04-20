All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Boston65.545_
New York65.545_
Toronto65.545_
Tampa Bay66.500½
Baltimore38.2733

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago63.667_
Cleveland45.4442
Kansas City45.4442
Detroit46.400
Minnesota47.3643

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles75.583_
Oakland75.583_
Houston65.545½
Seattle65.545½
Texas28.2004

East Division

WLPctGB
New York93.750_
Atlanta67.462
Washington67.462
Miami46.4004
Philadelphia48.3335

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis63.667_
Milwaukee75.583½
Chicago65.5451
Pittsburgh56.4552
Cincinnati210.167

West Division

WLPctGB
Colorado83.727_
Los Angeles83.727_
San Francisco74.6361
San Diego85.6151
Arizona38.2735

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

