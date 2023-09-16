All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Toronto
|81
|67
|.547
|10½
|New York
|75
|73
|.507
|16½
|Boston
|74
|74
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|Cleveland
|70
|78
|.473
|8
|Detroit
|67
|79
|.459
|10
|Chicago
|56
|92
|.378
|22
|Kansas City
|47
|101
|.318
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Texas
|82
|65
|.558
|½
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|1
|Los Angeles
|68
|79
|.463
|14½
|Oakland
|46
|100
|.315
|36
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|51
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|16
|Miami
|76
|72
|.514
|20½
|New York
|68
|79
|.463
|28
|Washington
|65
|83
|.439
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|64
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|78
|70
|.527
|5½
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|69
|79
|.466
|14½
|St. Louis
|65
|82
|.442
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|57
|.607
|_
|Arizona
|77
|72
|.517
|13
|San Francisco
|75
|72
|.510
|14
|San Diego
|69
|78
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|54
|92
|.370
|34½
x-clinched division
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 9, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Houston 2
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston (Sale 6-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-8), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 10-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (France 11-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Friday's Games
Miami 9, Atlanta 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Shuster 4-3) at Miami (Hoeing 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 6-10) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
