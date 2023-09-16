All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9156.619_
Tampa Bay9257.617_
Toronto8167.54710½
New York7573.50716½
Boston7474.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7870.527_
Cleveland7078.4738
Detroit6779.45910
Chicago5692.37822
Kansas City47101.31831

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8365.561_
Texas8265.558½
Seattle8165.5551
Los Angeles6879.46314½
Oakland46100.31536

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta9651.653_
Philadelphia8067.54416
Miami7672.51420½
New York6879.46328
Washington6583.43931½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8364.565_
Chicago7870.527
Cincinnati7772.5177
Pittsburgh6979.46614½
St. Louis6582.44218

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8857.607_
Arizona7772.51713
San Francisco7572.51014
San Diego6978.46920
Colorado5492.37034½

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 9, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-8), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 10-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (France 11-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Friday's Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-3) at Miami (Hoeing 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you