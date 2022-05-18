All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York279.750_
Tampa Bay2315.6055
Toronto2017.541
Boston1422.38913
Baltimore1423.37813½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2116.568_
Chicago1818.500
Cleveland1618.471
Kansas City1322.3717
Detroit1325.342

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2413.649_
Los Angeles2415.6151
Texas1619.4577
Seattle1621.4328
Oakland1623.4109

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2414.632_
Miami1719.4726
Philadelphia1719.4726
Atlanta1721.4477
Washington1226.31612

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2414.632_
St. Louis2016.5563
Chicago1520.429
Pittsburgh1521.4178
Cincinnati1026.27813

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2412.667_
San Diego2313.6391
San Francisco2215.595
Colorado1819.486
Arizona1820.4747

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

