NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2021 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):

YearNYYLADBosCubsDetSFWasSDLAA
2021$32,649,965$1,293,478
2019$6,742,435$13,414,561$7,583,846
201811,951,0912,386,097
201715,719,31836,209,5723,661,4844,133,1931,448,190
201627,396,65331,775,8174,503,8152,960,6474,032,7473,394,645
201526,108,78543,567,4721,835,9261,333,417
201418,326,94826,621,125
201328,113,94511,415,959
201219,311,642
201113,896,0693,430,810
201018,029,6541,487,149
200925,689,173
200826,862,7021,305,220
200723,881,3866,064,287
200626,009,039497,549
200533,978,7024,148,981
200425,964,0603,148,962927,059
200311,798,357
Totals347,828,868182,239,91050,483,13110,544,4938,999,4518,861,2553,824,287927,0591,293,478

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

