CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (9)
|10-3
|98
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|13-1
|87
|3
|3. Jefferson (1)
|9-0
|85
|2
|4. George Washington
|10-3
|62
|5
|5. Capital
|7-3
|54
|6
|(tie) South Charleston
|9-3
|54
|4
|7. Hedgesville
|9-2
|30
|7
|8. Huntington
|9-5
|28
|8
|9. University
|8-6
|23
|NR
|10. Musselman
|9-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 12, Greenbrier East 2, Princeton 1.
|Class AAA
|1. Logan (8)
|12-0
|98
|1
|2. Shady Spring (1)
|10-1
|85
|2
|3. Fairmont Senior (1)
|10-0
|84
|3
|4. Wheeling Central
|11-1
|73
|4
|5. Elkins
|10-3
|49
|6
|6. Winfield
|8-5
|47
|5
|7. Herbert Hoover
|9-5
|42
|7
|8. East Fairmont
|7-2
|31
|T9
|9. Grafton
|8-5
|15
|8
|10. Berkeley Springs
|8-3
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 4, Ripley 4, Scott 3, Notre Dame 1.
|Class AA
|1. Poca (10)
|12-1
|100
|1
|2. St. Marys
|12-0
|87
|2
|3. Bluefield
|9-2
|81
|3
|4. Williamstown
|11-2
|62
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|11-2
|60
|5
|6. South Harrison
|6-0
|50
|6
|7. Chapmanville
|7-6
|36
|7
|8. Wyoming East
|6-4
|18
|10
|9. Mingo Central
|4-6
|17
|8
|10. Buffalo
|607
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 6, Summers County 5, Braxton County 5, Roane County 4, Clay County 3, Ritchie County 1.
|Class A
|1. James Monroe (9)
|13-1
|99
|2
|2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)
|8-2
|88
|1
|3. Man
|10-2
|71
|T4
|4. St.
|Joseph
|9-4
|70
|3
|5. Tucker County
|11-2
|61
|T4
|6. Tug Valley
|7-2
|57
|6
|7. Tygarts Valley
|8-3
|31
|7
|8. Webster County
|4-3
|30
|8
|9. Cameron
|10-3
|17
|NR
|10. Pendleton County
|8-2
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Clay-Battelle 2.