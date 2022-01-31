CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (9)10-3981
2. Parkersburg South13-1873
3. Jefferson (1)9-0852
4. George Washington10-3625
5. Capital7-3546
(tie) South Charleston9-3544
7. Hedgesville9-2307
8. Huntington9-5288
9. University8-623NR
10. Musselman9-3149

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 12, Greenbrier East 2, Princeton 1.

Class AAA
1. Logan (8)12-0981
2. Shady Spring (1)10-1852
3. Fairmont Senior (1)10-0843
4. Wheeling Central11-1734
5. Elkins10-3496
6. Winfield8-5475
7. Herbert Hoover9-5427
8. East Fairmont7-231T9
9. Grafton8-5158
10. Berkeley Springs8-31410

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 4, Ripley 4, Scott 3, Notre Dame 1.

Class AA
1. Poca (10)12-11001
2. St. Marys12-0872
3. Bluefield9-2813
4. Williamstown11-2624
5. Ravenswood11-2605
6. South Harrison6-0506
7. Chapmanville7-6367
8. Wyoming East6-41810
9. Mingo Central4-6178
10. Buffalo60715NR

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 6, Summers County 5, Braxton County 5, Roane County 4, Clay County 3, Ritchie County 1.

Class A
1. James Monroe (9)13-1992
2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)8-2881
3. Man10-271T4
4. St.Joseph9-4703
5. Tucker County11-261T4
6. Tug Valley7-2576
7. Tygarts Valley8-3317
8. Webster County4-3308
9. Cameron10-317NR
10. Pendleton County8-2169

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Clay-Battelle 2.

