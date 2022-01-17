CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (9)
|6-3
|98
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|7-1
|86
|4
|3. Jefferson (1)
|7-0
|85
|3
|4. George Washington
|5-2
|61
|2
|5. South Charleston
|5-2
|54
|6
|6. Huntington
|6-4
|36
|NR
|7. Musselman
|6-2
|33
|7
|8. Hedgesville
|7-2
|29
|5
|9. Martinsburg
|4-3
|22
|9
|10. Capital
|2-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.
|Class AAA
|1. Logan (6)
|8-1
|93
|1
|2. Shady Spring (2)
|8-1
|88
|2
|3. Fairmont Senior (2)
|8-0
|85
|3
|4. Winfield
|8-1
|68
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|8-1
|64
|5
|6. East Fairmont
|5-1
|39
|7
|7. Elkins
|6-2
|33
|8
|8. Herbert Hoover
|7-3
|29
|6
|9. Berkeley Springs
|7-2
|17
|9
|10. Ripley
|5-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.
|Class AA
|1. Poca (10)
|8-1
|100
|1
|2. St. Marys
|9-0
|87
|2
|3. Bluefield
|6-2
|78
|4
|4. Williamstown
|8-3
|66
|3
|5. Ravenswood
|7-1
|58
|5
|6. South Harrison
|6-0
|47
|6
|7. Chapmanville
|5-5
|39
|8
|8. Mingo Central
|4-2
|29
|9
|9. Charleston Catholic
|2-4
|22
|7
|10. Wyoming East
|2-3
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.
|Class A
|1. Greater Beckley Christian (9)
|8-1
|97
|1
|2. James Monroe
|9-1
|87
|2
|3. St.
|Joseph
|7-3
|75
|4
|4. Man (1)
|7-2
|73
|3
|5. Tug Valley
|5-1
|59
|5
|6. Tucker County
|9-1
|52
|7
|7. Greenbrier West
|6-2
|36
|6
|8. Tygarts Valley
|6-2
|24
|8
|9. Webster County
|3-3
|20
|9
|10. Pendleton County
|7-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5, Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.