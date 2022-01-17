CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (9)6-3981
2. Parkersburg South7-1864
3. Jefferson (1)7-0853
4. George Washington5-2612
5. South Charleston5-2546
6. Huntington6-436NR
7. Musselman6-2337
8. Hedgesville7-2295
9. Martinsburg4-3229
10. Capital2-214NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA
1. Logan (6)8-1931
2. Shady Spring (2)8-1882
3. Fairmont Senior (2)8-0853
4. Winfield8-1684
5. Wheeling Central8-1645
6. East Fairmont5-1397
7. Elkins6-2338
8. Herbert Hoover7-3296
9. Berkeley Springs7-2179
10. Ripley5-212NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.

Class AA
1. Poca (10)8-11001
2. St. Marys9-0872
3. Bluefield6-2784
4. Williamstown8-3663
5. Ravenswood7-1585
6. South Harrison6-0476
7. Chapmanville5-5398
8. Mingo Central4-2299
9. Charleston Catholic2-4227
10. Wyoming East2-32110

Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (9)8-1971
2. James Monroe9-1872
3. St.Joseph7-3754
4. Man (1)7-2733
5. Tug Valley5-1595
6. Tucker County9-1527
7. Greenbrier West6-2366
8. Tygarts Valley6-2248
9. Webster County3-3209
10. Pendleton County7-210NR

Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5, Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.

