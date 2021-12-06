CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Pts
|Class AAAA
|1. George Washington (3)
|80
|2. Morgantown (4)
|69
|3. Martinsburg (1)
|68
|4. Cabell Midland (1)
|64
|5. Huntington
|55
|6. South Charleston
|40
|7. University
|38
|8. Jefferson (1)
|31
|9. Woodrow Wilson
|18
|10. Parkersburg South
|16
|(tie) Capital
|16
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 14, Greenbrier East 12, Parkersburg 9, Hurricane 7, Hedgesville 6, Brooke 4, Spring Valley 3.
|Class AAA
|1. Shady Spring (8)
|88
|2. Fairmont Senior
|66
|3. Logan (1)
|64
|4. Wheeling Central
|63
|5. Herbert Hoover
|59
|6. Nitro
|49
|7. Robert C. Byrd (1)
|45
|8. Winfield
|44
|9. Notre Dame
|18
|10. Grafton
|13
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 7, Berkeley Springs 5, Scott 3, Trinity 2, Independence 2, Nicholas County 1, North Marion 1.
|Class AA
|1. Poca (10)
|100
|2. Charleston Catholic
|71
|3. Williamstown
|56
|4. Bluefield
|55
|5. St. Marys
|54
|6. Chapmanville
|51
|7. Clay County
|32
|8. Wyoming East
|23
|9. Ravenswood
|17
|10. Magnolia
|16
Others receiving votes: South Harrison 14, Braxton County 13, Parkersburg Catholic 10, Mingo Central 9, Ritchie County 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 7, Moorefield 7.
|Class A
|1. Man (6)
|96
|2. James Monroe (3)
|86
|3. Tug Valley (1)
|77
|4. Webster County
|61
|5. Tolsia
|43
|6. Pendleton County
|42
|7. Cameron
|36
|8. Greater Beckley Christian
|24
|(tie) Clay-Battelle
|24
|10. Greenbrier West
|15
Others receiving votes: Sherman 11, Doddridge County 10, Tucker County 9, Madonna 7, Tyler Consolidated 6, Mount View 3.