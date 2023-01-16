CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|11-1
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|8-1
|88
|2
|3. George Washington
|9-0
|81
|3
|4. Greenbrier East
|6-2
|58
|4
|5. Huntington
|8-2
|55
|5
|6. Spring Mills
|9-2
|49
|6
|7. Jefferson
|6-3
|32
|8
|8. Hedgesville
|9-2
|25
|9
|9. Wheeling Park
|7-2
|23
|7
|10. Cabell Midland
|5-3
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (6)
|9-0
|96
|1
|2. Shady Spring (3)
|8-3
|92
|2
|3. Ripley (1)
|10-0
|75
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|8-1
|63
|5
|5. Scott
|7-3
|57
|4
|6. Logan
|7-7
|44
|6
|7. Elkins
|7-4
|35
|7
|8. Winfield
|6-5
|34
|8
|9. North Marion
|4-5
|18
|9
|10. Nitro
|6-4
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1.
|Class AA
|1. Bluefield (5)
|5-2
|93
|1
|(tie) Williamstown (5)
|9-0
|93
|2
|3. Chapmanville
|9-1
|78
|3
|4. South Harrison
|8-1
|59
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|8-3
|58
|6
|6. St. Marys
|8-2
|50
|5
|7. Wyoming East
|9-2
|41
|7
|8. Wheeling Central
|5-5
|30
|T10
|9. Charleston Catholic
|6-3
|23
|9
|10. Poca
|6-5
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Wirt County 3, Liberty Raleigh 2, Trinity 2.
|Class A
|1. James Monroe (10)
|11-2
|100
|1
|2. Webster County
|8-2
|82
|3
|3. Tucker County
|5-3
|78
|2
|4. Tug Valley
|7-3
|52
|5
|5. Cameron
|8-2
|50
|4
|6. Doddridge County
|7-2
|44
|8
|7. Pendleton County
|5-3
|42
|6
|8. Clay-Battelle
|5-4
|21
|9
|9. Madonna
|7-5
|19
|T10
|10. Tolsia
|8-4
|18
|T10
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 16, East Hardy 15, Tyler Consolidated 7, Montcalm 6.
