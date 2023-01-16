CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (10)11-11001
2. Parkersburg South8-1882
3. George Washington9-0813
4. Greenbrier East6-2584
5. Huntington8-2555
6. Spring Mills9-2496
7. Jefferson6-3328
8. Hedgesville9-2259
9. Wheeling Park7-2237
10. Cabell Midland5-31210

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2.

Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961
2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922
3. Ripley (1)10-0753
4. East Fairmont8-1635
5. Scott7-3574
6. Logan7-7446
7. Elkins7-4357
8. Winfield6-5348
9. North Marion4-5189
10. Nitro6-41710

Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1.

Class AA
1. Bluefield (5)5-2931
(tie) Williamstown (5)9-0932
3. Chapmanville9-1783
4. South Harrison8-1594
5. Ravenswood8-3586
6. St. Marys8-2505
7. Wyoming East9-2417
8. Wheeling Central5-530T10
9. Charleston Catholic6-3239
10. Poca6-5188

Others receiving votes: Wirt County 3, Liberty Raleigh 2, Trinity 2.

Class A
1. James Monroe (10)11-21001
2. Webster County8-2823
3. Tucker County5-3782
4. Tug Valley7-3525
5. Cameron8-2504
6. Doddridge County7-2448
7. Pendleton County5-3426
8. Clay-Battelle5-4219
9. Madonna7-519T10
10. Tolsia8-418T10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 16, East Hardy 15, Tyler Consolidated 7, Montcalm 6.

