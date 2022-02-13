|Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (13-34) beat Brooke 98-54, lost to Dover 70-54.
|2. Jefferson (16-0) beat Spring Mills 85-43, beat Hampshire 68-57, beat Washington 70-53, beat Greenbrier East 71-60.
|3. Parkersburg South (14-2) beat Huntington 77-67.
|4. George Washington (13-4) beat Spring Valley 62-40, beat Oak Hill 61-42, beat Capital 42-40.
|5. Capital (11-4) beat Hurricane 78-74, beat St Albans 68-66, beat Cabell Midland 74-69, lost to George Washington 42-40..
|6. South Charleston (15-4) beat Wyoming East 86-46, beat Huntington 70-67 beat Princeton 70-56.
|7. Hedgesville (12-4) beat Martinsburg 67-61, lost to Musselman 43-40.
|8. University (10-7) lost to Dover, Ohio 67-41, beat Brooke 74-57.
|9. Huntington (10-8) lost to Parkersburg South 77-67, lost to South Charleston 70-67.
|10. Spring Mills (9-6) lost to Jefferson 85-43, lost to Martinsburg 47-36, beat Washington 65-44.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (12-1) lost to Logan 72-64, beat Robert C Byrd 53-42.
|2. Shady Spring (16-1) beat Greater Beckley Christian 66-52, beat Greenbrier East 71-59, beat Parkersburg 100-50.
|3. Logan (15-1) beat Fairmont Senior 72-64, beat Wayne 101-64, beat Chapmanville 56-48.
|4. Wheeling Central (14-2) beat Monroe Central, Ohio, 60-52, lost to Shadyside Ohio 62-54.
|5. Elkins (16-3) beat Buckhannon-Upshur 63-47, beat Morgantown Trinity Christian 76-52.
|6. Winfield (11-7) beat Ripley 46-42, lost to Chapmanville 46-37.
|7. East Fairmont (9-2) lost to Notre Dame 60-49.
|8. Herbert Hoover (12-6) beat Midland Trail 64-44.
|9. Grafton (15-5) beat Notre Dame 83-67, beat Liberty 65-44, beat Philip Barbour 89-60.
|10. Berkeley Springs (13-4) beat Petersburg 67-54, beat Hampshire 55-51.
|Class AA
|1. Poca (17-1) beat Buffalo 59-22, beat Charleston Catholic 37-34, beat Sissonville 76-28.
|2. St. Marys (14-3) lost to Charleston Catholic 66-58, beat Beverly Fort Frye, Ohio, 66-53, lost to Scott 54-47.
|3. Bluefield (13-2) beat Woodrow Wilson 68-61, beat Princeton 75-68, beat Mingo Central 60-45.
|4. Williamstown (12-2) beat Greenbrier West 63-55.
|5. Ravenswood (15-3) beat Huntington St. Joseph entral 64-59, beat Wahama 74-53, beat Parkersburg Catholic 87-38.
|6. South Harrison (17-0) beat Braxton County 75-57, beat Calhoun 68-33, beat East Hardy 78-54, beat Tygarts Valley 74-60.
|7. Chapmanville (11-8) beat Huntington St. Joseph Central 73-52, lost to Logan 56-48, beat Winfield 46-37.
|8. Wyoming East (8-9) lost to South Charleston 86-46, lost to Man 74-60, beat Liberty 75-49.
|9. Buffalo (7-10) lost to Poca 59-22, beat Point Pleasant 66-56.
|10. Mingo Central (8-9) beat Tug Valley 58-51 lost to Bluefield 60-45, beat Lincoln County 62-48, beat River View 68-49.
|Class A
|1. James Monroe (17-1) beat Mercer Christian Academy 88-39, beat WestSide 54-51, beat Richwood 105-43.
|2. Greater Beckley Christian (12-4) lost to Shady Spring 66-52, lost to Cameron 66-62, beat Teays Valley Christian 75-65, beat Webster County 78-48.
|3. Man (14-2) beat Wyoming East 74-60, beat Van 108-48.
|4. St. Joseph (11-7) beat 1 of 1 Academy, N.C., 93-46, lost to Centerville 85-72.
|5. Tucker County (15-2) beat Pendleton County 49-42, beat Pocahontas County 83-39
|6. Tug Valley (8-4) lost to Webster County 75-65, beat WestSide 61-52, lost to Mingo Central 58-51.
|7. Tygarts Valley (11-5) beat East Hardy 66-59, beat Clay-Battelle 75-61, lost to South Harrison 74-60.
|8. Cameron (15-3) beat Greater Beckley Christian 68-62, beat Madonna 71-45, beat Wellsville, Ohio 57-53..
|9. Webster County (9-4) beat Tug Valley 75-65, beat Richwood 83-52, beat Braxton County 71-51, lost to Greater Beckley Christian 78-48.
|10. Pendleton County (12-3) beat Frankfort 65-56, lost to Tucker County 49-42.