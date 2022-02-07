CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (8)13-1801
2. Morgantown14-3683
3. Cabell Midland11-3662
4. Wheeling Park15-2584
5. Greenbrier East10-2375
6. Parkersburg12-4369
7. Buckhannon-Upshur14-3308
8. Princeton10-4227
9. Capital10-7216
10. Jefferson10-11510

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (8)15-1801
2. North Marion14-2692
3. Wayne15-2663
4. Logan13-2574
5. Nitro11-6425
6. Robert C. Byrd11-5376
7. Ripley13-335T8
8. East Fairmont11-5307
9. Philip Barbour7-611T8
10. PikeView7-5710

Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Hampshire 1, Lewis County 1, Liberty Harrison 1, Winfield 1.

Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)12-0801
2. Petersburg14-2722
3. Wyoming East9-2633
4. St. Marys12-4535
5. Frankfort11-4474
6. Summers County12-5446
7. Mingo Central9-5258
8. Ritchie County8-5239
9. Charleston Catholic6-6217
10. Chapmanville6-10610

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 3, Trinity 3.

Class A
1. Gilmer County (7)14-1791
2. Cameron (1)12-2732
3. Tolsia12-4633
4. Webster County12-3505
5. Calhoun11-4448
6. Doddridge County13-5416
7. Tucker County13-5374
8. Clay-Battelle6-4227
9. Pendleton County5-71110
10. St Joseph2-9109

Others receiving votes: East Hardy 3, Union 2, Greenbrier West 2, River View 1, Tygarts Valley 1, Tug Valley 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you