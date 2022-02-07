CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (8)
|13-1
|80
|1
|2. Morgantown
|14-3
|68
|3
|3. Cabell Midland
|11-3
|66
|2
|4. Wheeling Park
|15-2
|58
|4
|5. Greenbrier East
|10-2
|37
|5
|6. Parkersburg
|12-4
|36
|9
|7. Buckhannon-Upshur
|14-3
|30
|8
|8. Princeton
|10-4
|22
|7
|9. Capital
|10-7
|21
|6
|10. Jefferson
|10-1
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, St. Albans 1.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (8)
|15-1
|80
|1
|2. North Marion
|14-2
|69
|2
|3. Wayne
|15-2
|66
|3
|4. Logan
|13-2
|57
|4
|5. Nitro
|11-6
|42
|5
|6. Robert C. Byrd
|11-5
|37
|6
|7. Ripley
|13-3
|35
|T8
|8. East Fairmont
|11-5
|30
|7
|9. Philip Barbour
|7-6
|11
|T8
|10. PikeView
|7-5
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Hampshire 1, Lewis County 1, Liberty Harrison 1, Winfield 1.
|Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. Petersburg
|14-2
|72
|2
|3. Wyoming East
|9-2
|63
|3
|4. St. Marys
|12-4
|53
|5
|5. Frankfort
|11-4
|47
|4
|6. Summers County
|12-5
|44
|6
|7. Mingo Central
|9-5
|25
|8
|8. Ritchie County
|8-5
|23
|9
|9. Charleston Catholic
|6-6
|21
|7
|10. Chapmanville
|6-10
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 3, Trinity 3.
|Class A
|1. Gilmer County (7)
|14-1
|79
|1
|2. Cameron (1)
|12-2
|73
|2
|3. Tolsia
|12-4
|63
|3
|4. Webster County
|12-3
|50
|5
|5. Calhoun
|11-4
|44
|8
|6. Doddridge County
|13-5
|41
|6
|7. Tucker County
|13-5
|37
|4
|8. Clay-Battelle
|6-4
|22
|7
|9. Pendleton County
|5-7
|11
|10
|10. St Joseph
|2-9
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: East Hardy 3, Union 2, Greenbrier West 2, River View 1, Tygarts Valley 1, Tug Valley 1.