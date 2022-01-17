CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10)9-01001
2. Morgantown11-2792
(tie) Wheeling Park11-1793
4. Cabell Midland7-3684
5. Greenbrier East8-0625
6. Princeton8-1496
7. Capital6-3409
8. Buckhannon-Upshur8-3337
9. Parkersburg5-31710
10. George Washington5-4128

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Woodrow Wilson 1, Parkersburg South 1, University 1.

Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9)12-0991
2. North Marion9-0882
3. Logan (1)10-1793
4. Wayne8-2665
5. Nitro8-2584
6. East Fairmont7-3437
7. Philip Barbour6-4348
(tie) PikeView5-3346
9. Robert C. Byrd6-2269
10. Winfield4-61010

Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.

Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (10)8-01001
2. Wyoming East6-2843
3. Petersburg8-1784
4. Frankfort7-3692
5. St. Marys5-4515
6. Summers County8-4466
7. Charleston Catholic6-2349
7. Mingo Central8-3347
9. Ritchie County5-3238
10. Williamstown3-21310

Others receiving votes: Trinity 7, Chapmanville 5, Buffalo 3, South Harrison 3.

Class A
1. Gilmer County (10)12-01001
2. Cameron9-1892
3. Tucker County9-2753
4. Tolsia9-1724
5. Clay-Battelle5-347T5
6. St Joseph2-644T5
7. Doddridge County8-2428
8. Webster County8-3379
9. Tug Valley0-3227
10. Calhoun2-31510

Others receiving votes: Union 3, River View 1, Pendleton County 1, Greenbrier West 1, Madonna 1.

