CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (10)
|9-0
|100
|1
|2. Morgantown
|11-2
|79
|2
|(tie) Wheeling Park
|11-1
|79
|3
|4. Cabell Midland
|7-3
|68
|4
|5. Greenbrier East
|8-0
|62
|5
|6. Princeton
|8-1
|49
|6
|7. Capital
|6-3
|40
|9
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur
|8-3
|33
|7
|9. Parkersburg
|5-3
|17
|10
|10. George Washington
|5-4
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Woodrow Wilson 1, Parkersburg South 1, University 1.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (9)
|12-0
|99
|1
|2. North Marion
|9-0
|88
|2
|3. Logan (1)
|10-1
|79
|3
|4. Wayne
|8-2
|66
|5
|5. Nitro
|8-2
|58
|4
|6. East Fairmont
|7-3
|43
|7
|7. Philip Barbour
|6-4
|34
|8
|(tie) PikeView
|5-3
|34
|6
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|6-2
|26
|9
|10. Winfield
|4-6
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.
|Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (10)
|8-0
|100
|1
|2. Wyoming East
|6-2
|84
|3
|3. Petersburg
|8-1
|78
|4
|4. Frankfort
|7-3
|69
|2
|5. St. Marys
|5-4
|51
|5
|6. Summers County
|8-4
|46
|6
|7. Charleston Catholic
|6-2
|34
|9
|7. Mingo Central
|8-3
|34
|7
|9. Ritchie County
|5-3
|23
|8
|10. Williamstown
|3-2
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Trinity 7, Chapmanville 5, Buffalo 3, South Harrison 3.
|Class A
|1. Gilmer County (10)
|12-0
|100
|1
|2. Cameron
|9-1
|89
|2
|3. Tucker County
|9-2
|75
|3
|4. Tolsia
|9-1
|72
|4
|5. Clay-Battelle
|5-3
|47
|T5
|6. St Joseph
|2-6
|44
|T5
|7. Doddridge County
|8-2
|42
|8
|8. Webster County
|8-3
|37
|9
|9. Tug Valley
|0-3
|22
|7
|10. Calhoun
|2-3
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Union 3, River View 1, Pendleton County 1, Greenbrier West 1, Madonna 1.