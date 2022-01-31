CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (10)
|12-0
|100
|1
|2. Cabell Midland
|10-3
|82
|3
|3. Morgantown
|12-3
|80
|2
|4. Wheeling Park
|15-2
|78
|4
|5. Greenbrier East
|9-1
|54
|5
|6. Capital
|9-5
|38
|7
|7. Princeton
|9-2
|33
|6
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur
|12-3
|31
|8
|9. Parkersburg
|9-4
|30
|9
|10. Jefferson
|9-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: George Washington 5, St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, Washington 2, Parkersburg South 1.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (10)
|13-1
|100
|1
|2. North Marion
|12-1
|88
|2
|3. Wayne
|12-2
|80
|3
|4. Logan
|12-2
|72
|4
|5. Nitro
|10-4
|55
|5
|6. Robert C. Byrd
|8-5
|44
|6
|7. East Fairmont
|8-4
|39
|7
|8. Ripley
|11-3
|23
|10
|(tie) Philip Barbour
|6-5
|23
|8
|10. PikeView
|7-3
|22
|9
Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 2.
|Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (10)
|10-0
|100
|1
|2. Petersburg
|12-2
|89
|2
|3. Wyoming East
|7-2
|78
|3
|4. Frankfort
|11-3
|66
|4
|5. St. Marys
|10-4
|57
|5
|6. Summers County
|11-5
|54
|6
|7. Charleston Catholic
|6-5
|34
|7
|8. Mingo Central
|9-5
|30
|8
|9. Ritchie County
|6-5
|23
|9
|10. Chapmanville
|6-7
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 5, Trinity 4.
|Class A
|1. Gilmer County (10)
|13-0
|100
|1
|2. Cameron
|12-2
|90
|2
|3. Tolsia
|11-3
|74
|3
|4. Tucker County
|11-4
|69
|4
|5. Webster County
|10-3
|56
|6
|6. Doddridge County
|10-3
|46
|7
|7. Clay-Battelle
|6-3
|40
|5
|8. Calhoun
|3-3
|29
|9
|9. St Joseph
|2-7
|22
|8
|10. Pendleton County
|4-7
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 7, Union 5, Greenbrier West 2, Tyler Consolidated 1, River View 1.