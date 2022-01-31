CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10)12-01001
2. Cabell Midland10-3823
3. Morgantown12-3802
4. Wheeling Park15-2784
5. Greenbrier East9-1545
6. Capital9-5387
7. Princeton9-2336
8. Buckhannon-Upshur12-3318
9. Parkersburg9-4309
10. Jefferson9-011NR

Others receiving votes: George Washington 5, St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, Washington 2, Parkersburg South 1.

Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (10)13-11001
2. North Marion12-1882
3. Wayne12-2803
4. Logan12-2724
5. Nitro10-4555
6. Robert C. Byrd8-5446
7. East Fairmont8-4397
8. Ripley11-32310
(tie) Philip Barbour6-5238
10. PikeView7-3229

Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 2.

Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (10)10-01001
2. Petersburg12-2892
3. Wyoming East7-2783
4. Frankfort11-3664
5. St. Marys10-4575
6. Summers County11-5546
7. Charleston Catholic6-5347
8. Mingo Central9-5308
9. Ritchie County6-5239
10. Chapmanville6-71010

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 5, Trinity 4.

Class A
1. Gilmer County (10)13-01001
2. Cameron12-2902
3. Tolsia11-3743
4. Tucker County11-4694
5. Webster County10-3566
6. Doddridge County10-3467
7. Clay-Battelle6-3405
8. Calhoun3-3299
9. St Joseph2-7228
10. Pendleton County4-78NR

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 7, Union 5, Greenbrier West 2, Tyler Consolidated 1, River View 1.

