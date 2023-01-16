CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Spring Valley (3)11-2883
2. Wheeling Park (7)11-1861
3. Cabell Midland9-2852
4. Morgantown8-3635
5. Huntington5-4446
6. University8-5414
7. Spring Mills8-0329
8. St. Albans11-329NR
9. Parkersburg South5-5267
10. Woodrow Wilson6-51410

Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3.

Class AAA
1. Wayne (10)12-01001
2. North Marion9-183T3
3. Ripley10-3764
4. Nitro7-370T3
5. East Fairmont11-2546
6. Lewis County12-05310
7. Robert C. Byrd7-3465
8. Philip Barbour5-4238
9. Keyser8-4189
10. Logan6-7137

Others receiving votes: Winfield 7, PikeView 5, Grafton 2.

Class AA
1. Wyoming East (6)8-2941
2. Mingo Central (4)10-1912
3. Summers County11-2714
4. Williamstown7-3633
5. Wheeling Central10-1627
6. St. Marys8-4545
7. Parkersburg Catholic5-3406
8. Chapmanville9-4398
9. Petersburg7-5189
10. Charleston Catholic7-39NR

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 4, Ritchie County 3, Roane County 1, Bluefield 1.

Class A
1. Tucker County (7)10-0971
2. Cameron (3)10-4822
3. Webster County10-1803
4. Doddridge County9-2724
5. James Monroe9-3635
6. Greenbrier West11-2566
7. Tug Valley4-3247
7. Tolsia5-4249
9. Gilmer County6-7198
10. Hundred10-215T10

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 8, Pendleton County 7, Clay-Battelle 3.

