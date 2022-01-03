CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10)6-01001
2. Morgantown7-0854
3. Cabell Midland6-2732
4. Wheeling Park7-1635
5. Greenbrier East6-0588
6. Buckhannon-Upshur6-040T9
7. Princeton7-135NR
8. Capital4-226NR
9. George Washington5-0253
10. Parkersburg4-3177

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Parkersburg South 5, University 4, Spring Mills 3, Spring Valley 3, South Charleston 2, St. Albans 1, Hurricane 1, John Marshall 1.

Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (10)8-01001
2. North Marion5-0803
3. Logan8-0774
4. Nitro4-1642
5. Wayne3-1515
6. PikeView4-3446
7. Philip Barbour3-127NR
8. East Fairmont5-126NR
9. Robert C. Byrd4-125NR
10. Winfield2-2187

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.

Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9)7-0992
2. Frankfort6-085T3
3. Wyoming East (1)4-1791
4. Petersburg6-0765
5. St. Marys5-2507
6. Mingo Central6-1458
7. Ritchie County5-2349
8. Charleston Catholic2-2296
9. Summers County5-223T3
10. Williamstown1-2134

Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.

Class A
1. Gilmer County (9)7-0956
2. Cameron6-1872
3. Tucker County6-2573
4. Tug Valley (1)0-3531
(tie) Tolsia6-053NR
6. St Joseph2-6404
(tie) Doddridge County5-140NR
8. Clay-Battelle4-035NR
9. Webster County2-1337
10. Calhoun2-3295

Others receiving votes: River View 18, Union 4, James Monroe 3, Pendleton County 2, Madonna 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you