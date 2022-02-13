|Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (16-1) beat Parkersburg South 68-40, beat Cabell Midland 60-48, beat South Charleston 73-24.
|2. Morgantown (16-3) beat Capital 59-37, beat Martinsburg 69-19.
|3. Cabell Midland (13-5) lost to Huntington 60-48, beat St. Albans 54-36.
|4. Wheeling Park (16-2) beat Jefferson 75-30.
|5. Greenbrier East (11-4) beat Oak Hill 68-58, lost to Princeton 48-39, lost to North Marion 75-74.
|6. Parkersburg (16-2) beat Spring Valley 67-49, beat Parkersburg South 54-46, beat Riverside 92-41, beat Hurricane 51-43.
|7. Buckhannon-Upshur (17-3) beat East Fairmont 64-36, beat Elkins 67-37, beat Grafton 81-44.
|8. Princeton (12-5) beat Summers County 39-35, lost to Wyoming East 57-34, beat Greenbrier East 48-39.
|9. Capital (11-8) beat St. Albans 71-31, lost to Morgantown 59-37.
|10. Jefferson (13-2) beat Spring Mills 57-52, beat Goretti, Md., 51-32, beat Washington 59-45, lost to Wheeling Park 75-30.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (19-1) beat Robert C. Byrd 49-31, beat Morgantown University 47-43
|2. North Marion (18-2) beat Liberty 89-54, beat Preston 76-54, beat Cameron 67-54, beat Greenbrier East 75-74.
|3. Wayne (16-4) lost to Logan 54-46, beat Lincoln County 58-44, lost to Tug Valley 56-53.
|4. Logan (15-2) beat Wayne 54-46, beat WestSide 76-29.
|5. Nitro (12-8) lost to Winfield 62-54, lost to Ripley 52-46, beat Sissonville 53-38.
|6. Robert C. Byrd (12-6) lost to Fairmont Senior 49-31, beat Liberty 52-27.
|7. Ripley (15-4) lost to Parkersburg 65-45, beat Nitro 52-46, beat Scott 71-37.
|8. East Fairmont (13-6) lost to Buckhannon Upshur 64-36, beat Preston 62-58, beat Weir 69-55.
|9. Philip Barbour (9-6) beat Lewis County 53-28, beat Bridgeport 60-50.
|10. PikeView (9-6) beat Bluefield 65-33, lost to Wyoming East 51-44, beat Hoover 60-58.
|Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (12-0) did not report.
|2. Petersburg (14-4) lost to Frankfort 44-37, lost to Tucker County 53-45.
|3. Wyoming East (11-2) beat Princeton 57-34, beat PikeView 51-44.
|4. St. Marys (15-2) beat Webster County 63-54, beat Pine Grove Valley 81-13, beat Webster County 63-54.
|5. Frankfort (13-4) beat Petersburg 44-37, beat Southern, Md., 40-25.
|6. Summers County (13-6) lost to Princeton 39-35, beat Shady Spring 49-34.
|7. Mingo Central (11-6) beat WestSide 47-41 lost to Gilmer County 74-48, beat Charleston Catholic 51-34.
|8. Ritchie County (10-5) beat Glouster Trimble, Ohio, 39-36, beat Tyler 41-34.
|9. Charleston Catholic (6-6) lost to Winfield 51-43, beat Point Pleasant29-14, lost to Mongo Central 51-34.
|10. Chapmanville (8-10) beat Sissonville 47-43, beat Scott 68-49.
|Class A
|1. Gilmer County (15-1) beat Mingo Central 74-48.
|2. Cameron (14-3 beat Tyler 66-29, beat Clay Batelle 62-33, lost to North Mrion 67-54.
|3. Tolsia (12-4) did not report.
|4. Webster County (12-5) lost to St. Marys 49-44, lost to St. Mary's 63-54.
|5. Calhoun (12-4) beat Roane County 58-51.
|6. Doddridge County (15-6) beat Paden City 90-27, beat South Harrison 62-35, lost to Ravenswood 59-53.
|7. Tucker County (13-5) beat Notre Dame 74-23, beat Petersburg 53-45.
|8. Clay-Battelle (6-7) lost to Cameron 62-33.
|9. Pendleton County (6-8) lost to Union 39-35, beat Pocahontas County 49-38.
|10. St Joseph (2-10) lost to Tug Valley 65-56.