How ranked teams faired in their weekly games:
|Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (9-1) did not report.
|2. Morgantown (11-2) beat University 58-41,
|(tie) Wheeling Park (11-1) beat Union Local 67-66.
|4. Cabell Midland (8-3) beat Wheeling Park 50-41.
|5. Greenbrier East (8-1) lost to Jefferson 61-54.
|6. Princeton (8-1) did not play.
|7. Capital (6-4) lost to Wheeling Park 70-57
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur (8-3) did not play.
|9. Parkersburg (5-3) beat Martinsburg 78-37.
|10. George Washington (5-4) did not report.
|Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (12-0) did not play.
|2. North Marion (10-1) lost to Robert C. Byrd 47-42, beat Oak Glen 82-56,
|3. Logan (12-3) beat Winfield 44-34, lost to Wayne 49-39.
|4. Wayne (10-2) beat Logan 49-39, beat Sissonville 46-30.
|5. Nitro (9-2) beat Herbert Hoover 54-46.
|6. East Fairmont (7-3) did not report.
|7. Philip Barbour (6-4) did not report.
|(tie) PikeView (6-3) lost to Summers County 44-42.
|9. Robert C. Byrd (7-2) beat North Marion 47-42.
|10. Winfield (4-7) lost to Logan 44-34.
|Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (8-0) did not report.
|2. Wyoming East (6-2) did not play.
|3. Petersburg (8-1) beat Pendleton County 79-60.
|4. Frankfort (9-3) beat Trinity Christian 54-30, beat Moorhead 51-39.
|5. St. Marys (7-4) beat Ritchie County 46-29.
|6. Summers County (10-4) beat Nicholas County 60-38, beat Pikeview 44-42.
|7. Charleston Catholic (6-3) lost to Wheeling Central Catholic 46-42.
|7. Mingo Central (8-4) lost to Chapmanville 60-56.
|9. Ritchie County (6-4) lost to St. Marys 46-29, beat Tucker County 50-36.
|10. Williamstown (3-2) did not play.
|Class A
|1. Gilmer County (12-0) did not play.
|2. Cameron (9-1) beat Doddridge County 63-41,
|3. Tucker County (9-3) lost to Ritchie County 50-36
|4. Tolsia (10-1) beat Union Educational Complex 48-24.
|5. Clay-Battelle (5-3) did not report.
|6. St Joseph
|(2-6) did not report.
|7. Doddridge County (9-3) lost to Cameron 63-41, beat Weirton Madonna 81-27
|8. Webster County (9-3) beat Roane County 50-33.
|9. Tug Valley (0-3) did not report.
|10. Calhoun (3-3) beat Roane County 60-44.
