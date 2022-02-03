The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:
|BOYS CLASS AA
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Cretin-Derham
|17-3-0
|2
|2. Hill-Murray
|15-3-1
|3
|3. Ben-St. Margaret's
|15-4-0
|4
|4. Andover
|16-3-1
|1
|5. Wayzata
|13-5-1
|6
|6. Maple Grove
|14-5-1
|12
|7. Roseau
|16-3-0
|8
|8. Moorhead
|15-5-1
|7
|9. Lakeville South
|15-3-0
|10
|10.Rogers
|14-6-1
|14
|11.Edina
|12-7-0
|6
|12.Grand Rapids
|15-5-1
|9
|13.Centennial
|14-3-1
|7
|14.Eden Prairie
|10-7-0
|14
|15.Lakeville North
|14-4-0
|16
|16.Minnetonka
|11-8-1
|NR
|17.St. Thomas Academy
|11-9-1
|18
|18.Stillwater
|14-5-1
|19
|19.Chaska
|13-5-1
|15
|20.Elk River-Zimmerman
|13-7-1
|NR
Academy of Holy Angels, Hastings, Eastview, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, Blake, Rosemount, Blaine.
|BOYS CLASS A
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Hermantown
|17-2-0
|1
|2. Warroad
|16-3-1
|2
|3. Mahtomedi
|9-9-1
|3
|4. Delano-Rockford
|12-6-0
|5
|5. Minneapolis
|14-4-1
|4
|6. Fergus Falls
|13-6-0
|8
|7. Alexandria
|11-6-1
|11
|8. Little Falls
|18-3-0
|5
|9. Detroit Lakes
|14-4-0
|10
|10. Duluth Denfeld
|14-7-0
|6
|11. Providence Academy
|16-4-1
|10
|12. Simley
|14-6-1
|12
|13. Chisago Lakes
|14-3-1
|13
|14. Northfield
|11-5-1
|16
|15. New Ulm
|16-5-0
|17
|16. Cambridge-Isanti
|15-3-1
|20
|17. SW Chr-Richfield
|10-9-1
|15
|18. Mankato East-Loyola
|12-6-0
|18
|19. Albert Lea
|13-5-0
|14
|20. Orono
|9-8-1
|NR
Other teams receiving votes: Monticello, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Proctor, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, St. Cloud Cathedral, Rochester Lourdes.