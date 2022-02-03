The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

BOYS CLASS AA
RecordPvs
1. Cretin-Derham17-3-02
2. Hill-Murray15-3-13
3. Ben-St. Margaret's15-4-04
4. Andover16-3-11
5. Wayzata13-5-16
6. Maple Grove14-5-112
7. Roseau16-3-08
8. Moorhead15-5-17
9. Lakeville South15-3-010
10.Rogers14-6-114
11.Edina12-7-06
12.Grand Rapids15-5-19
13.Centennial14-3-17
14.Eden Prairie10-7-014
15.Lakeville North14-4-016
16.Minnetonka11-8-1NR
17.St. Thomas Academy11-9-118
18.Stillwater14-5-119
19.Chaska13-5-115
20.Elk River-Zimmerman13-7-1NR

Academy of Holy Angels, Hastings, Eastview, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, Blake, Rosemount, Blaine.

BOYS CLASS A
RecordPvs
1. Hermantown17-2-01
2. Warroad16-3-12
3. Mahtomedi9-9-13
4. Delano-Rockford12-6-05
5. Minneapolis14-4-14
6. Fergus Falls13-6-08
7. Alexandria11-6-111
8. Little Falls18-3-05
9. Detroit Lakes14-4-010
10. Duluth Denfeld14-7-06
11. Providence Academy16-4-110
12. Simley14-6-112
13. Chisago Lakes14-3-113
14. Northfield11-5-116
15. New Ulm16-5-017
16. Cambridge-Isanti15-3-120
17. SW Chr-Richfield10-9-115
18. Mankato East-Loyola12-6-018
19. Albert Lea13-5-014
20. Orono9-8-1NR

Other teams receiving votes: Monticello, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Proctor, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, St. Cloud Cathedral, Rochester Lourdes.

