The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
|Class AA
|TEAM
|WIN-LOSS-TIE
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Wayzata
|5-0-0
|2
|2. Rogers
|5-0-0
|3
|3. Minnetonka
|5-1-0
|1
|4. St. Thomas Academy
|5-0-0
|7
|5. Lakeville South
|4-1-0
|8
|6. Maple Grove
|4-2-0
|5
|7. Andover
|3-3-0
|6
|8. Chanhassen
|4-1-0
|14
|9. Moorhead
|4-3-0
|11
|10. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|1-2-0
|4
|11. Hill-Murray
|2-2-0
|9
|12. Stillwater
|4-1-0
|12
|13. Eastview
|5-1-0
|19
|14. Grand Rapids
|6-1-0
|16
|15. Holy Family
|5-1-0
|10
|16. Edina
|1-3-0
|13
|17. White Bear Lake
|4-1-0
|18
|18. Centennial
|3-2-1
|15
|19. Cretin-Derham Hall
|3-2-0
|13
|20. Lakeville North
|3-2-0
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.
|Class A
|TEAM
|WIN-LOSS-TIE
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Warroad
|5-0-0
|2
|2. Hermantown
|3-0-1
|1
|3. Orono
|5-0-0
|5
|4. Mahtomedi
|5-1-0
|3
|5. East Grand Forks
|4-2-0
|6
|6. Little Falls
|3-2-0
|8
|7. Providence Academy
|4-2-0
|4
|8. Detroit Lakes
|4-1-1
|10
|9. Northfield
|4-2-0
|7
|10. Duluth Denfeld
|3-2-0
|9
|11. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato
|4-1-0
|17
|12. Thief River Falls
|2-2-1
|11
|13. Hibbing-Chisholm 5-3-1
|5-3-1
|15
|14. Chisago Lakes Area
|0-1-1
|18
|15. Two Rivers
|7-0-1
|NR
|16. St. Cloud Cathedral
|2-3-1
|16
|17. Monticello
|1-3-1
|19
|18. Delano
|1-3-1
|12
|19. Hutchinson
|4-1-0
|NR
|20. Fergus Falls
|2-2-0
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.
