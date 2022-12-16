The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA
TEAMWIN-LOSS-TIELASTWEEK
1. Wayzata5-0-02
2. Rogers5-0-03
3. Minnetonka5-1-01
4. St. Thomas Academy5-0-07
5. Lakeville South4-1-08
6. Maple Grove4-2-05
7. Andover3-3-06
8. Chanhassen4-1-014
9. Moorhead4-3-011
10. Benilde-St. Margaret's1-2-04
11. Hill-Murray2-2-09
12. Stillwater4-1-012
13. Eastview5-1-019
14. Grand Rapids6-1-016
15. Holy Family5-1-010
16. Edina1-3-013
17. White Bear Lake4-1-018
18. Centennial3-2-115
19. Cretin-Derham Hall3-2-013
20. Lakeville North3-2-0NR

Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.

Class A
TEAMWIN-LOSS-TIELASTWEEK
1. Warroad5-0-02
2. Hermantown3-0-11
3. Orono5-0-05
4. Mahtomedi5-1-03
5. East Grand Forks4-2-06
6. Little Falls3-2-08
7. Providence Academy4-2-04
8. Detroit Lakes4-1-110
9. Northfield4-2-07
10. Duluth Denfeld3-2-09
11. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato4-1-017
12. Thief River Falls2-2-111
13. Hibbing-Chisholm 5-3-15-3-115
14. Chisago Lakes Area0-1-118
15. Two Rivers7-0-1NR
16. St. Cloud Cathedral2-3-116
17. Monticello1-3-119
18. Delano1-3-112
19. Hutchinson4-1-0NR
20. Fergus Falls2-2-020

Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

