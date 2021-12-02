2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies

Boys High School Class AA Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021

1. Edina (29)2-0-07
2. Andover (2)2-0-05
3. Maple Grove1-1-01
4. Ben-St.Margaret's1-0-08
5. Lakeville South2-0-06
6. Hill-Murray0-1-04
7. Grand Rapids2-0-09
8. Chaska3-0-016
9. St. Thomas Academy1-1-013
10. Cretin-Derham Hall1-1-02
11. Wayzata1-1-010
12. Moorhead0-2-03
13. Prior Lake0-0-011
14. Roseau2-1-015
15. Minnetonka1-1-012
16. Eden Prairie0-0-014
17. Rogers0-1-017
18. St. Michael-Alber1-0-0NR
19. Blaine0-1-0NR
20. Centennial0-0-019

Buffalo, Stillwater, Holy Family Catholic, Lakeville North, White Bear Lake, Holy Angels, Duluth East, Elk River, Centennial, Rosemount.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you