2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies
Boys High School Class AA Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021
|1. Edina (29)
|2-0-0
|7
|2. Andover (2)
|2-0-0
|5
|3. Maple Grove
|1-1-0
|1
|4. Ben-St.Margaret's
|1-0-0
|8
|5. Lakeville South
|2-0-0
|6
|6. Hill-Murray
|0-1-0
|4
|7. Grand Rapids
|2-0-0
|9
|8. Chaska
|3-0-0
|16
|9. St. Thomas Academy
|1-1-0
|13
|10. Cretin-Derham Hall
|1-1-0
|2
|11. Wayzata
|1-1-0
|10
|12. Moorhead
|0-2-0
|3
|13. Prior Lake
|0-0-0
|11
|14. Roseau
|2-1-0
|15
|15. Minnetonka
|1-1-0
|12
|16. Eden Prairie
|0-0-0
|14
|17. Rogers
|0-1-0
|17
|18. St. Michael-Alber
|1-0-0
|NR
|19. Blaine
|0-1-0
|NR
|20. Centennial
|0-0-0
|19
Buffalo, Stillwater, Holy Family Catholic, Lakeville North, White Bear Lake, Holy Angels, Duluth East, Elk River, Centennial, Rosemount.