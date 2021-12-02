2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies

Boys High School Class A Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021

1. Hermantown (29)0-0-01
2. Warroad (2)2-0-03
3. Mahtomedi2-1-04
4. Delano-Rockford2-0-05
5. East Grand Forks1-1-02
6. Duluth Denfield1-1-06
7. Little Falls3-0-018
8. Fergus Falls2-0-08
9. Breck0-0-09
10. Northern Lakes0-1-010
11. SW Christ-Richfield1-1-014
12. Orono1-2-012
13. Greenway2-0-0NR
14. Monticello0-2-013
15. Rock Ridge0-1-015
16. Minneapolis1-1-016
17. St. Cloud Cathedral1-2-0NR
18. Thief River Falls0-3-011
19. Sartell St. Stephen1-0-0NR
20. Alexandria0-1-07

Hutchinson, Mankato East/Loyola, Chisago Lakes, St. Paul Johnson, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Hibbing-Chisholm, Detroit Lakes, Totino Grace.

