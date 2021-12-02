2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies
Boys High School Class A Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021
|1. Hermantown (29)
|0-0-0
|1
|2. Warroad (2)
|2-0-0
|3
|3. Mahtomedi
|2-1-0
|4
|4. Delano-Rockford
|2-0-0
|5
|5. East Grand Forks
|1-1-0
|2
|6. Duluth Denfield
|1-1-0
|6
|7. Little Falls
|3-0-0
|18
|8. Fergus Falls
|2-0-0
|8
|9. Breck
|0-0-0
|9
|10. Northern Lakes
|0-1-0
|10
|11. SW Christ-Richfield
|1-1-0
|14
|12. Orono
|1-2-0
|12
|13. Greenway
|2-0-0
|NR
|14. Monticello
|0-2-0
|13
|15. Rock Ridge
|0-1-0
|15
|16. Minneapolis
|1-1-0
|16
|17. St. Cloud Cathedral
|1-2-0
|NR
|18. Thief River Falls
|0-3-0
|11
|19. Sartell St. Stephen
|1-0-0
|NR
|20. Alexandria
|0-1-0
|7
Hutchinson, Mankato East/Loyola, Chisago Lakes, St. Paul Johnson, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Hibbing-Chisholm, Detroit Lakes, Totino Grace.