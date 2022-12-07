The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
|Class AA
|1. Minnetonka
|4-0-0
|1
|2. Wayzata
|3-0-0
|2
|3. Rogers
|3-0-0
|5
|4. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|1-1-0
|6
|5. Maple Grove
|2-2-0
|4
|6. Andover
|3-2-0
|3
|7. St. Thomas Academy
|4-0-0
|9
|8. Lakeville South
|1-1-0
|7
|9. Hill-Murray
|1-1-0
|8
|10. Holy Family Catholic
|4-1-0
|11
|11. Moorhead
|3-3-0
|14
|12. Stillwater
|3-1-0
|NR
|13. Cretin-Derham Hall
|1-2-0
|12
|14. Chanhassen
|3-1-0
|15
|15. Edina
|1-3-0
|13
|16. Grand Rapids
|5-0-0
|20
|17. Eden Prairie
|0-2-0
|10
|18. White Bear Lake
|3-1-0
|16
|19. Eastview
|3-1-0
|17
|20. Centennial
|3-2-0
|18
Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.
|Class A
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Hermantown
|2-0-0
|1
|2. Warroad
|3-0-0
|2
|3. Mahtomedi
|3-1-0
|3
|4. Providence Academy
|4-0-0
|9
|5. Orono
|3-0-0
|6
|6. East Grand Forks
|3-2-0
|4
|7. Northfield
|3-1-0
|8
|8. Little Falls
|2-2-0
|10
|9. Duluth Denfeld
|2-0-1
|15
|10. Detroit Lakes
|3-1-0
|14
|11. Thief River Falls
|2-2-0
|12
|12. Delano1Rockford
|0-3-0
|7
|13. Fergus Falls
|1-2-0
|20
|14. Alexandria
|0-3-0
|5
|15. Hibbing-Chisholm
|3-2-1
|NR
|16. St. Cloud Cathedral
|1-3-0
|11
|17. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato
|3-0-1
|19
|18. Chisago Lakes Area
|0-0-1
|17
|19. Monticello
|0-3-1
|18
|20. River Lake
|1-1-1
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.
