The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA
1. Minnetonka4-0-01
2. Wayzata3-0-02
3. Rogers3-0-05
4. Benilde-St. Margaret's1-1-06
5. Maple Grove2-2-04
6. Andover3-2-03
7. St. Thomas Academy4-0-09
8. Lakeville South1-1-07
9. Hill-Murray1-1-08
10. Holy Family Catholic4-1-011
11. Moorhead3-3-014
12. Stillwater3-1-0NR
13. Cretin-Derham Hall1-2-012
14. Chanhassen3-1-015
15. Edina1-3-013
16. Grand Rapids5-0-020
17. Eden Prairie0-2-010
18. White Bear Lake3-1-016
19. Eastview3-1-017
20. Centennial3-2-018

Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.

Class A
RecordPvs
1. Hermantown2-0-01
2. Warroad3-0-02
3. Mahtomedi3-1-03
4. Providence Academy4-0-09
5. Orono3-0-06
6. East Grand Forks3-2-04
7. Northfield3-1-08
8. Little Falls2-2-010
9. Duluth Denfeld2-0-115
10. Detroit Lakes3-1-014
11. Thief River Falls2-2-012
12. Delano1Rockford0-3-07
13. Fergus Falls1-2-020
14. Alexandria0-3-05
15. Hibbing-Chisholm3-2-1NR
16. St. Cloud Cathedral1-3-011
17. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato3-0-119
18. Chisago Lakes Area0-0-117
19. Monticello0-3-118
20. River Lake1-1-1NR

Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.

