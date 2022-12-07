The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA
RecordPvs1.Andover5-1-02
2. Gentry Academy5-1-01
3. Minnetonka6-1-03
4. Edina5-1-04
5. Maple Grove6-0-05
6. Hill-Murray4-1-06
7. Holy Family Catholic4-1-07
8. Centennial8Spring Lake Park6-1-08
9. Stillwater5-2-09
10. Benilde-St. Margaret's4-1-011
11. Moorhead4-2-012
12. Rogers3-1-010
13. Blake5-4-013
14. Bemidji7-1-016
15. Apple Valley4-1-014
16. Grand Rapids1Greenway5-3-019
17. Northfield4-3-018
18. Roseau4-3-020
19. Wayzata2-4-017
20. Woodbury6-2-015

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomedi, Lakeville South.

Class A
RecordPvs1.Warroad8-1-01
2. Proctor2Hermantown3-2-02
3. Academy of Holy Angels6-0-03
4. Orono6-1-14
5. South St. Paul5-2-05
6. Dodge County6-0-06
7. Crookston6-1-17
8. Luverne7-0-012
9. Simley5-3-19
10. Delano1Rockford4-2-08
11. Fergus Falls6-3-013
12. Duluth Marshall2-4-010
13. Moose Lake Area7-1-016
14. Mound Westonka1SWC4-3-011
15. Mankato East1Loyola4-2-014
16. River Lakes3-2-017
17. Breck3-4-015
18. Albert Lea6-3-019
19. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato3-4-018
20. Hibbing2Chisholm4-3-0NR

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Minneapolis.

