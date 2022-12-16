The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA
TEAMRECORDLASTWEEK
1. Andover7-1-01
2. Gentry Academy7-1-02
3. Minnetonka8-1-03
4. Maple Grove8-0-05
5. Edina5-2-04
6. Hill-Murray7-1-06
7. Holy Family Catholic7-1-07
8. Centennial7-2-08
9. Benilde-St Margaret's5-2-010
10. Lakeville South6-0-0NR
11. Stillwater7-3-09
12. Lakeville North7-2-0NR
13. Bemidji8-1-014
14. Blake6-4-013
15. Northfield6-3-017
16. Apple Valley5-2-015
17. Woodbury8-2-020
18. Grand Rapids1Greenway5-4-016
19. Blake6-4-013
20. Rogers4-4-012

Others Receiving Votes: Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomed, Elk River/Zimmerman, Blaine, Farmington, Roseau.

Class A
TEAMRECORDLASTWEEK
1. Warroad10-1-01
2. Proctor2Hermantown5-2-12
3. South St. Paul7-2-05
4. Academy of Holy Angels7-1-03
5. Orono6-1-24
6. Dodge County8-1-06
7. Crookston8-1-17
8. Mankato East8Loyola6-2-014
9. Luverne7-1-08
10. Simley6-3-19
11. Fergus Falls8-3-011
12. Delano1Rockford6-2-010
13. Moose Lake Area7-1-013
14. Albert Lea7-4-018
15. Mound Westonka1SWC6-4-014
16. River Lakes4-3-016
17. Chisago Lakes Area4-3-0NR
18. Willmar5-3-0NR
19. Hibbing-Chisholm4-5-120
20. Duluth Marshall3-4-112

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, New Ulm, Minneapolis, Breck.

