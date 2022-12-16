The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
|Class AA
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Andover
|7-1-0
|1
|2. Gentry Academy
|7-1-0
|2
|3. Minnetonka
|8-1-0
|3
|4. Maple Grove
|8-0-0
|5
|5. Edina
|5-2-0
|4
|6. Hill-Murray
|7-1-0
|6
|7. Holy Family Catholic
|7-1-0
|7
|8. Centennial
|7-2-0
|8
|9. Benilde-St Margaret's
|5-2-0
|10
|10. Lakeville South
|6-0-0
|NR
|11. Stillwater
|7-3-0
|9
|12. Lakeville North
|7-2-0
|NR
|13. Bemidji
|8-1-0
|14
|14. Blake
|6-4-0
|13
|15. Northfield
|6-3-0
|17
|16. Apple Valley
|5-2-0
|15
|17. Woodbury
|8-2-0
|20
|18. Grand Rapids1Greenway
|5-4-0
|16
|19. Blake
|6-4-0
|13
|20. Rogers
|4-4-0
|12
Others Receiving Votes: Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomed, Elk River/Zimmerman, Blaine, Farmington, Roseau.
|Class A
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Warroad
|10-1-0
|1
|2. Proctor2Hermantown
|5-2-1
|2
|3. South St. Paul
|7-2-0
|5
|4. Academy of Holy Angels
|7-1-0
|3
|5. Orono
|6-1-2
|4
|6. Dodge County
|8-1-0
|6
|7. Crookston
|8-1-1
|7
|8. Mankato East8Loyola
|6-2-0
|14
|9. Luverne
|7-1-0
|8
|10. Simley
|6-3-1
|9
|11. Fergus Falls
|8-3-0
|11
|12. Delano1Rockford
|6-2-0
|10
|13. Moose Lake Area
|7-1-0
|13
|14. Albert Lea
|7-4-0
|18
|15. Mound Westonka1SWC
|6-4-0
|14
|16. River Lakes
|4-3-0
|16
|17. Chisago Lakes Area
|4-3-0
|NR
|18. Willmar
|5-3-0
|NR
|19. Hibbing-Chisholm
|4-5-1
|20
|20. Duluth Marshall
|3-4-1
|12
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, New Ulm, Minneapolis, Breck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.