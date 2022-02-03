The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses:

Class AA
RecordPvs
1. Andover23-0-01
2. Edina21-2-02
3. Minnetonka19-5-03
4. Holy Family18-4-14
5. Maple Grove17-5-25
6. Lakeville South21-2-06
7. Ben. St. Margaret's16-5-17
8. Rogers17-4-28
9. Wayzata15-7-19
10. Hill-Murray15-8-011
11. Gentry Academy15-6-012
12. Cretin-Derham Hall16-6-213
13. Blake12-9-014
14. Cen.Spr. Lake Park15-8-117
15. Stillwater13-8-218
16. Burnsville18-4-1NR
17. Rosemount16-7-010
18. Roseville Area15-8-215
19. N. Wright County14-9-116
20. Moorhead16-8-020

Others Receiving Votes: Champlin Park-Coon Rapids, Elk River-Zimmerman, Eastview, Grand Rapids-Greenway, Brainerd-Little Falls, Blaine.

Class A
RecordPvs
1. Warroad18-3-11
2. Orono10-2-02
3. Proctor Hermantown15-7-13
4. Aca.of Holy Angels19-4-14
5. Simley18-4-25
6. Mound Westonka18-6-06
7. Fergus Falls16-4-27
8. Duluth Marshall14-6-09
9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton14-6-18
10. South St. Paul12-10-211
11. Moose Lake Area16-6-110
12. New Ulm20-3-013
13. Luverne21-3-014
14. Chisago Lakes Area11-12-112
15. Minnehaha United16-7-017
16. Two Rivers-St. Paul11-11-117
17. Delano-Rockford12-10-216
18. MankatoEast-Loyola17-5-018
19. River Lakes14-10-019
20. Crookston13-6-120

Others Receiving Votes: Hibbing-Chisholm, Willmar, Albert Lea, Northern Lakes..

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

