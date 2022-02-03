The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses:
|Class AA
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Andover
|23-0-0
|1
|2. Edina
|21-2-0
|2
|3. Minnetonka
|19-5-0
|3
|4. Holy Family
|18-4-1
|4
|5. Maple Grove
|17-5-2
|5
|6. Lakeville South
|21-2-0
|6
|7. Ben. St. Margaret's
|16-5-1
|7
|8. Rogers
|17-4-2
|8
|9. Wayzata
|15-7-1
|9
|10. Hill-Murray
|15-8-0
|11
|11. Gentry Academy
|15-6-0
|12
|12. Cretin-Derham Hall
|16-6-2
|13
|13. Blake
|12-9-0
|14
|14. Cen.Spr. Lake Park
|15-8-1
|17
|15. Stillwater
|13-8-2
|18
|16. Burnsville
|18-4-1
|NR
|17. Rosemount
|16-7-0
|10
|18. Roseville Area
|15-8-2
|15
|19. N. Wright County
|14-9-1
|16
|20. Moorhead
|16-8-0
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Champlin Park-Coon Rapids, Elk River-Zimmerman, Eastview, Grand Rapids-Greenway, Brainerd-Little Falls, Blaine.
|Class A
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Warroad
|18-3-1
|1
|2. Orono
|10-2-0
|2
|3. Proctor Hermantown
|15-7-1
|3
|4. Aca.of Holy Angels
|19-4-1
|4
|5. Simley
|18-4-2
|5
|6. Mound Westonka
|18-6-0
|6
|7. Fergus Falls
|16-4-2
|7
|8. Duluth Marshall
|14-6-0
|9
|9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
|14-6-1
|8
|10. South St. Paul
|12-10-2
|11
|11. Moose Lake Area
|16-6-1
|10
|12. New Ulm
|20-3-0
|13
|13. Luverne
|21-3-0
|14
|14. Chisago Lakes Area
|11-12-1
|12
|15. Minnehaha United
|16-7-0
|17
|16. Two Rivers-St. Paul
|11-11-1
|17
|17. Delano-Rockford
|12-10-2
|16
|18. MankatoEast-Loyola
|17-5-0
|18
|19. River Lakes
|14-10-0
|19
|20. Crookston
|13-6-1
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Hibbing-Chisholm, Willmar, Albert Lea, Northern Lakes..