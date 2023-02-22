BELLARMINE (14-16)
Hatton 2-5 2-2 6, Betz 4-5 0-0 9, Pfriem 4-6 0-0 8, Suder 3-11 3-5 9, Tipton 7-16 4-4 20, Johnson 2-7 4-4 8, Hopf 0-1 0-1 0, DeVault 1-2 0-0 3, Hacker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 13-16 63.
JACKSONVILLE (13-15)
Marsh 4-5 2-6 10, Osifo 1-2 1-2 3, Davis 1-6 0-0 3, Nolan 3-7 3-4 12, Powell 3-8 0-1 7, O'Hearn 5-7 1-1 13, Cook 3-6 0-0 9, Payne 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-44 7-14 61.
Halftime_Jacksonville 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 4-14 (Tipton 2-4, Betz 1-1, DeVault 1-2, Hatton 0-1, Pfriem 0-1, Suder 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Jacksonville 10-25 (Cook 3-6, Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Davis 1-4, Powell 1-5). Fouled Out_Betz. Rebounds_Bellarmine 25 (Suder 7), Jacksonville 28 (Marsh, Powell 6). Assists_Bellarmine 12 (Pfriem 5), Jacksonville 14 (Nolan 5). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 16, Jacksonville 18. A_1,073 (1,360).
