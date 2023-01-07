BELLARMINE (7-10)
Hopf 3-7 1-4 10, Betz 7-10 0-0 16, Pfriem 4-8 2-2 13, Suder 4-7 0-0 9, Tipton 6-9 6-6 21, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Hacker 0-0 0-0 0, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 9-12 75.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (7-10)
Brigham 4-5 1-1 9, Ngumezi 0-3 0-0 0, King 6-12 0-0 16, Potter 4-11 2-2 14, T.Roberts 2-5 0-0 6, Daniels 3-6 0-0 7, Perdue 3-4 1-3 7, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Platt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 5-8 62.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 14-29 (Tipton 3-4, Hopf 3-6, Pfriem 3-6, Betz 2-2, Johnson 2-7, Suder 1-4), Jacksonville St. 11-30 (King 4-9, Potter 4-9, T.Roberts 2-5, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Ngumezi 0-2). Fouled Out_Suder. Rebounds_Bellarmine 23 (Hopf, Suder 6), Jacksonville St. 24 (Daniels 5). Assists_Bellarmine 17 (Pfriem 4), Jacksonville St. 14 (King 4). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 11, Jacksonville St. 13. A_2,165 (5,300).
