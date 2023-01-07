|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELLARMINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hopf
|36
|3-7
|1-4
|0-6
|2
|2
|10
|Betz
|38
|7-10
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|4
|16
|Pfriem
|36
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|13
|Suder
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|4-6
|3
|5
|9
|Tipton
|36
|6-9
|6-6
|0-2
|3
|0
|21
|Johnson
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Hacker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatton
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-49
|9-12
|6-23
|17
|11
|75
Percentages: FG .531, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Tipton 3-4, Hopf 3-6, Pfriem 3-6, Betz 2-2, Johnson 2-7, Suder 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hopf).
Turnovers: 11 (Suder 4, Betz 2, Pfriem 2, Tipton 2, Hopf).
Steals: 7 (Betz 3, Hopf 3, Suder).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brigham
|20
|4-5
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Ngumezi
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|King
|38
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|16
|Potter
|37
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|14
|T.Roberts
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Daniels
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|7
|Perdue
|23
|3-4
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|3
|7
|Jackson
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|3
|Gordon
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Platt
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|5-8
|7-24
|14
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .479, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (King 4-9, Potter 4-9, T.Roberts 2-5, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Ngumezi 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels, Potter).
Turnovers: 17 (Daniels 7, Potter 6, Brigham, Gordon, Jackson, King).
Steals: 5 (King 2, Brigham, Daniels, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bellarmine
|32
|43
|—
|75
|Jacksonville St.
|37
|25
|—
|62
A_2,165 (5,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.