FGFTReb
BELLARMINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hopf363-71-40-62210
Betz387-100-02-53416
Pfriem364-82-20-24013
Suder254-70-04-6359
Tipton366-96-60-23021
Johnson232-80-00-2206
Hacker30-00-00-0000
Hatton30-00-00-0000
Totals20026-499-126-23171175

Percentages: FG .531, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Tipton 3-4, Hopf 3-6, Pfriem 3-6, Betz 2-2, Johnson 2-7, Suder 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hopf).

Turnovers: 11 (Suder 4, Betz 2, Pfriem 2, Tipton 2, Hopf).

Steals: 7 (Betz 3, Hopf 3, Suder).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brigham204-51-11-3129
Ngumezi220-30-00-2120
King386-120-00-24016
Potter374-112-21-43114
T.Roberts162-50-00-0016
Daniels263-60-00-5137
Perdue233-41-34-4237
Jackson91-21-21-3203
Gordon80-00-00-1010
Platt10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-485-87-24141362

Percentages: FG .479, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (King 4-9, Potter 4-9, T.Roberts 2-5, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Ngumezi 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels, Potter).

Turnovers: 17 (Daniels 7, Potter 6, Brigham, Gordon, Jackson, King).

Steals: 5 (King 2, Brigham, Daniels, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bellarmine324375
Jacksonville St.372562

A_2,165 (5,300).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

