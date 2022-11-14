CAMPBELLSVILLE (0-3)
Douglas 6-11 0-0 14, Kennedy 2-6 0-0 5, Rawlins 4-8 0-0 10, Joyce 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-3 1-2 6, Tyre.Duncan 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 1-2 4, Stepp 1-5 0-0 2, Bryan 0-0 1-2 1, Fugate 0-1 1-2 1, Hurt 0-0 1-2 1, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 5-10 46.
BELLARMINE (2-1)
Hopf 5-6 2-4 14, Betz 2-3 3-3 7, Suder 9-14 0-0 22, Tipton 3-3 0-0 6, Wieland 3-4 0-1 6, Johnson 4-6 1-2 12, Hatton 2-6 0-2 4, Pfriem 1-2 2-2 5, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Hacker 0-2 2-2 2, DeVault 0-3 0-0 0, Fairman 2-5 1-1 5, Roberts 1-2 1-2 3, Thelen 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-56 12-21 86.
Halftime_Bellarmine 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville 7-25 (Rawlins 2-4, Douglas 2-6, McDaniels 1-1, Jones 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Fugate 0-1, Stepp 0-1, Lee 0-2, Tyre.Duncan 0-5), Bellarmine 10-23 (Suder 4-7, Johnson 3-5, Hopf 2-3, Pfriem 1-2, Betz 0-1, DeVault 0-1, Hacker 0-1, Wieland 0-1, Fairman 0-2). Rebounds_Campbellsville 18 (Stepp 6), Bellarmine 36 (Hatton 7). Assists_Campbellsville 12 (Tyre.Duncan 4), Bellarmine 24 (Tipton 5). Total Fouls_Campbellsville 17, Bellarmine 13. A_1,696 (18,865).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.