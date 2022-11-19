FGFTReb
BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Friberg303-100-02-5129
Tyson366-141-11-41314
Brauns230-20-22-7130
Gillespie363-86-60-42213
Sheppard3010-143-62-32324
Shanks151-20-00-1202
Sabin120-10-02-3140
Walker100-10-00-1000
Bellinger82-40-00-1014
Totals20025-5610-159-29101866

Percentages: FG .446, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Friberg 3-9, Gillespie 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bellinger 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Friberg).

Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 5, Tyson 2, Brauns).

Steals: 11 (Gillespie 6, Bellinger, Friberg, Sheppard, Tyson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro316-111-53-74213
Bailey373-90-02-6148
Cooper365-140-01-43215
Dinkins271-72-30-1234
Gaines283-80-21-5108
Ojiako144-42-42-70210
Singleton142-30-01-2114
Jones60-00-00-0010
Henry50-10-02-3010
Fernandez20-10-00-0000
Totals20024-585-1412-35121662

Percentages: FG .414, FT .357.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cooper 5-12, Gaines 2-5, Bailey 2-6, Dinkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Oduro 2, Bailey).

Turnovers: 15 (J.Oduro 5, Gaines 3, Bailey 2, Cooper 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Jones).

Steals: 1 (J.Oduro).

Technical Fouls: Gaines, 14:23 first.

Belmont303666
George Mason263662

A_724 (3,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

