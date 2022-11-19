|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Friberg
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|9
|Tyson
|36
|6-14
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|3
|14
|Brauns
|23
|0-2
|0-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|0
|Gillespie
|36
|3-8
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|13
|Sheppard
|30
|10-14
|3-6
|2-3
|2
|3
|24
|Shanks
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Sabin
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|0
|Walker
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|10-15
|9-29
|10
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Friberg 3-9, Gillespie 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bellinger 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Friberg).
Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 5, Tyson 2, Brauns).
Steals: 11 (Gillespie 6, Bellinger, Friberg, Sheppard, Tyson, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|31
|6-11
|1-5
|3-7
|4
|2
|13
|Bailey
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|8
|Cooper
|36
|5-14
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|15
|Dinkins
|27
|1-7
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|4
|Gaines
|28
|3-8
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|8
|Ojiako
|14
|4-4
|2-4
|2-7
|0
|2
|10
|Singleton
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Jones
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Henry
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Fernandez
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|5-14
|12-35
|12
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .414, FT .357.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cooper 5-12, Gaines 2-5, Bailey 2-6, Dinkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Oduro 2, Bailey).
Turnovers: 15 (J.Oduro 5, Gaines 3, Bailey 2, Cooper 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Jones).
Steals: 1 (J.Oduro).
Technical Fouls: Gaines, 14:23 first.
|Belmont
|30
|36
|—
|66
|George Mason
|26
|36
|—
|62
A_724 (3,000).
