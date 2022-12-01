|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|40
|9-15
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|18
|Nelson
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Green
|18
|1-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|King
|38
|8-19
|5-9
|2-5
|2
|0
|21
|Ruedinger
|31
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Edwards
|30
|2-9
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|2
|7
|Palm
|19
|4-6
|3-4
|3-9
|0
|1
|11
|Barrett
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Bayu
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-64
|10-15
|7-31
|9
|11
|64
Percentages: FG .406, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Nelson 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Palm 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Krikke 0-2, Green 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (King, Palm).
Turnovers: 6 (King 2, Bayu, Krikke, Nelson, Palm).
Steals: 4 (Edwards, Green, King, Ruedinger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Friberg
|33
|7-14
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|20
|Tyson
|25
|3-7
|7-8
|2-8
|1
|4
|15
|Brauns
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|3
|8
|Davidson
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|4
|Sheppard
|35
|4-13
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|0
|13
|Gillespie
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Bellinger
|17
|5-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|14
|Sabin
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Shanks
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|9-10
|8-38
|18
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .433, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Friberg 6-11, Bellinger 4-4, Sheppard 3-9, Tyson 2-3, Sabin 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Davidson 0-2, Gillespie 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Friberg, Gillespie, Shanks, Sheppard, Tyson).
Turnovers: 9 (Gillespie 3, Davidson 2, Brauns, Friberg, Sabin, Sheppard).
Steals: 2 (Sabin, Sheppard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|27
|37
|—
|64
|Belmont
|33
|43
|—
|76
A_2,056 (5,085).
