FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Krikke409-150-01-51118
Nelson131-20-00-1013
Green181-100-01-3222
King388-195-92-52021
Ruedinger310-10-00-2020
Edwards302-92-20-6427
Palm194-63-43-90111
Barrett61-20-00-0012
Bayu50-00-00-0010
Totals20026-6410-157-3191164

Percentages: FG .406, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Nelson 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Palm 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Krikke 0-2, Green 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (King, Palm).

Turnovers: 6 (King 2, Bayu, Krikke, Nelson, Palm).

Steals: 4 (Edwards, Green, King, Ruedinger).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Friberg337-140-00-33220
Tyson253-77-82-81415
Brauns264-50-03-8138
Davidson242-60-00-2504
Sheppard354-132-21-34013
Gillespie180-30-00-0210
Bellinger175-60-00-60114
Sabin111-30-02-3112
Shanks80-20-00-5100
Walker30-10-00-0000
Totals20026-609-108-38181276

Percentages: FG .433, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Friberg 6-11, Bellinger 4-4, Sheppard 3-9, Tyson 2-3, Sabin 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Davidson 0-2, Gillespie 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Friberg, Gillespie, Shanks, Sheppard, Tyson).

Turnovers: 9 (Gillespie 3, Davidson 2, Brauns, Friberg, Sabin, Sheppard).

Steals: 2 (Sabin, Sheppard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso273764
Belmont334376

A_2,056 (5,085).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you