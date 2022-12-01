VALPARAISO (3-5)
Krikke 9-15 0-0 18, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Green 1-10 0-0 2, King 8-19 5-9 21, Ruedinger 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 2-9 2-2 7, Palm 4-6 3-4 11, Barrett 1-2 0-0 2, Bayu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-15 64.
BELMONT (5-3)
Friberg 7-14 0-0 20, Tyson 3-7 7-8 15, Brauns 4-5 0-0 8, Davidson 2-6 0-0 4, Sheppard 4-13 2-2 13, Gillespie 0-3 0-0 0, Bellinger 5-6 0-0 14, Sabin 1-3 0-0 2, Shanks 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-10 76.
Halftime_Belmont 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 2-16 (Nelson 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Palm 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Krikke 0-2, Green 0-6), Belmont 15-34 (Friberg 6-11, Bellinger 4-4, Sheppard 3-9, Tyson 2-3, Sabin 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Davidson 0-2, Gillespie 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 31 (Palm 9), Belmont 38 (Tyson, Brauns 8). Assists_Valparaiso 9 (Edwards 4), Belmont 18 (Davidson 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 11, Belmont 12. A_2,056 (5,085).
