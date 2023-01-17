FGFTReb
MURRAY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns234-80-03-5118
Smith255-191-22-30011
Moore232-70-01-4225
Perry375-124-40-53214
Wood385-80-02-74212
Anderson231-41-21-3134
Morgan192-62-32-4146
Murray101-61-45-6113
Edwards11-10-01-1002
Stacker10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-719-1517-38131565

Percentages: FG .366, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Wood 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Moore 1-2, Perry 0-2, Smith 0-2, Morgan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Moore, Smith).

Turnovers: 4 (Wood 3, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Friberg335-80-02-42214
Tyson255-90-02-61312
Brauns295-91-35-52211
Davidson313-91-21-6717
Sheppard368-143-31-64423
Gillespie193-74-40-43212
Walker80-10-00-3000
Shanks70-10-00-1000
Jakubicek50-11-20-0011
Sabin40-00-00-1120
Bellinger30-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5910-1411-36201780

Percentages: FG .492, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Friberg 4-6, Sheppard 4-9, Gillespie 2-4, Tyson 2-6, Walker 0-1, Davidson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Brauns 6, Tyson).

Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 2, Brauns, Davidson, Friberg, Gillespie, Tyson, Walker).

Steals: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Davidson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Murray St.303565
Belmont344680

.

