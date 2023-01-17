|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|8
|Smith
|25
|5-19
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|11
|Moore
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|5
|Perry
|37
|5-12
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|14
|Wood
|38
|5-8
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|2
|12
|Anderson
|23
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Morgan
|19
|2-6
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Murray
|10
|1-6
|1-4
|5-6
|1
|1
|3
|Edwards
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Stacker
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-71
|9-15
|17-38
|13
|15
|65
Percentages: FG .366, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Wood 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Moore 1-2, Perry 0-2, Smith 0-2, Morgan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Moore, Smith).
Turnovers: 4 (Wood 3, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Friberg
|33
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|14
|Tyson
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|12
|Brauns
|29
|5-9
|1-3
|5-5
|2
|2
|11
|Davidson
|31
|3-9
|1-2
|1-6
|7
|1
|7
|Sheppard
|36
|8-14
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|4
|23
|Gillespie
|19
|3-7
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|12
|Walker
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Shanks
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jakubicek
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Sabin
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Bellinger
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|10-14
|11-36
|20
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .492, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Friberg 4-6, Sheppard 4-9, Gillespie 2-4, Tyson 2-6, Walker 0-1, Davidson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Brauns 6, Tyson).
Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 2, Brauns, Davidson, Friberg, Gillespie, Tyson, Walker).
Steals: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Davidson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Murray St.
|30
|35
|—
|65
|Belmont
|34
|46
|—
|80
.
