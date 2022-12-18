BELMONT (6-5)
Friberg 6-9 0-0 17, Tyson 6-13 2-2 17, Brauns 1-3 2-2 4, Davidson 7-10 6-6 23, Sheppard 2-16 0-0 5, Jakubicek 2-2 0-0 4, Gillespie 3-6 0-0 8, Shanks 1-1 0-0 2, I.Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Bellinger 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 28-63 13-14 83.
CHATTANOOGA (8-3)
Stephens 11-18 5-8 32, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 4-10 3-4 14, White 4-10 0-1 11, Davis 2-7 2-4 7, J.Walker 1-1 2-5 4, Courseault 1-4 0-0 3, Ledford 2-2 0-0 4, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 12-22 79.
Halftime_Chattanooga 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 14-32 (Friberg 5-7, Davidson 3-5, Tyson 3-7, Gillespie 2-3, Sheppard 1-8, Bellinger 0-2), Chattanooga 13-34 (Stephens 5-8, Johnson 3-7, White 3-8, Courseault 1-2, Davis 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Caldwell 0-4). Rebounds_Belmont 24 (Tyson 7), Chattanooga 38 (Stephens 20). Assists_Belmont 14 (Sheppard 5), Chattanooga 15 (Stephens, Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_Belmont 18, Chattanooga 13.
