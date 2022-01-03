FGFTReb
FLORIDA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones252-30-04-8124
Moragne366-82-20-71414
Stamps40-00-00-0000
Randolph407-183-61-95217
Reaves303-130-03-5146
Barrs184-51-20-4019
Littles181-51-20-1243
Clark151-30-00-1003
Brown121-40-00-2003
Totals20025-597-128-37101759

Percentages: FG .424, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Brown 1-3, Clark 1-3, Littles 0-1, Reaves 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 3, Littles 2, Reaves).

Turnovers: 13 (Randolph 6, Jones 3, Moragne 3, Clark).

Steals: 3 (Randolph 2, Littles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poulina302-52-20-0026
French361-82-20-3024
Garrett262-94-51-5328
McEntire341-61-30-5314
Davis2811-173-47-130326
Joseph255-114-71-41014
Long212-50-11-4114
Totals20024-6116-2410-3481166

Percentages: FG .393, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-4, Garrett 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Poulina 0-2, French 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, McEntire 2).

Turnovers: 6 (French 3, Davis, Garrett, Joseph).

Steals: 7 (Davis 3, McEntire 3, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M293059
Bethune-Cookman303666

A_176 (3,000).

