|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|2
|4
|Moragne
|36
|6-8
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|4
|14
|Stamps
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Randolph
|40
|7-18
|3-6
|1-9
|5
|2
|17
|Reaves
|30
|3-13
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|4
|6
|Barrs
|18
|4-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|9
|Littles
|18
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|3
|Clark
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Brown
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|7-12
|8-37
|10
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .424, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Brown 1-3, Clark 1-3, Littles 0-1, Reaves 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 3, Littles 2, Reaves).
Turnovers: 13 (Randolph 6, Jones 3, Moragne 3, Clark).
Steals: 3 (Randolph 2, Littles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Poulina
|30
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|French
|36
|1-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Garrett
|26
|2-9
|4-5
|1-5
|3
|2
|8
|McEntire
|34
|1-6
|1-3
|0-5
|3
|1
|4
|Davis
|28
|11-17
|3-4
|7-13
|0
|3
|26
|Joseph
|25
|5-11
|4-7
|1-4
|1
|0
|14
|Long
|21
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|16-24
|10-34
|8
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .393, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-4, Garrett 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Poulina 0-2, French 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, McEntire 2).
Turnovers: 6 (French 3, Davis, Garrett, Joseph).
Steals: 7 (Davis 3, McEntire 3, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida A&M
|29
|30
|—
|59
|Bethune-Cookman
|30
|36
|—
|66
A_176 (3,000).