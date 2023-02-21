BETHUNE-COOKMAN (10-18)
Henderson 3-4 0-0 6, French 1-10 0-0 2, Garrett 4-10 1-2 10, Harmon 3-10 1-2 8, Davis 8-15 3-4 19, Dyson 6-8 7-9 20, Robertson 2-3 0-0 5, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 12-17 70.
ALABAMA ST. (8-20)
Anderson 2-8 2-2 6, Coleman 0-4 2-4 2, O'Neal 5-7 4-6 14, Madlock 6-13 4-8 19, McCoy 5-13 1-3 14, Posey 5-7 0-0 10, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Madison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-23 65.
Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 4-15 (Dyson 1-1, Robertson 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Harmon 1-5, Davis 0-2, French 0-4), Alabama St. 6-21 (Madlock 3-5, McCoy 3-10, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Coleman 0-2). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 32 (Davis 10), Alabama St. 28 (Coleman 8). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 10 (Garrett 5), Alabama St. 16 (Anderson 9). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 16, Alabama St. 15. A_677 (7,400).
