FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henderson243-40-00-6236
French261-100-02-2012
Garrett354-101-22-75410
Harmon273-101-20-2128
Davis378-153-45-100319
Dyson236-87-91-10220
Robertson162-30-02-4015
McEntire120-00-00-0200
Totals20027-6012-1712-32101670

Percentages: FG .450, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Dyson 1-1, Robertson 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Harmon 1-5, Davis 0-2, French 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).

Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Davis 2, Garrett 2, McEntire).

Steals: 7 (Garrett 2, Henderson 2, Davis, Dyson, French).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson372-82-20-4906
Coleman280-42-45-8142
O'Neal335-74-61-32314
Madlock366-134-82-63319
McCoy355-131-32-30214
Posey165-70-01-10210
Parker130-20-02-3010
Madison20-00-00-0100
Totals20023-5413-2313-28161565

Percentages: FG .426, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Madlock 3-5, McCoy 3-10, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson 2, O'Neal, Parker).

Turnovers: 12 (Anderson 5, McCoy 2, Coleman, Madlock, O'Neal, Parker, Posey).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 4, Coleman, Madlock, McCoy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman363470
Alabama St.293665

A_677 (7,400).

